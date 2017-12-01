Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:40 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria City Council Considering Sales-Tax Measure for November 2018 Ballot

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 1, 2017 | 5:54 p.m.

Carpinteria voters could see a measure on the November 2018 ballot calling for a sales-tax increase to help cover the growing costs of everything from library operations and public safety to clean-water requirements.

The Carpinteria City Council voted unanimously this week to authorize a $30,000 consulting contract with Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates, based in Los Angeles, to conduct voter opinion polling for a potential tax-increase ballot measure.

The first step is evaluating the likelihood of voter approval for various scenarios — a 1/2-cent sales tax hike, a 1-cent increase, introduce sunset provisions, and local controls. The survey is slated to be complete in early 2018.

The sales tax would need to be approved by a simple majority vote.

The city’s revenue has not kept pace with the deferred maintenance of aging streets, and overdue capital improvement projects account for the gap between the revenues and expenses, according to a staff report by John Thornberry, administrative services director.

Carpinteria’s average annual revenue gap is an estimated $1.5 million for capital project and maintenance repair costs, City Manager Dave Durflinger said.

“This is the concerning matter,” Durflinger said.

Durflinger said most local streets built in the 1950s to 1970s are in poor condition and require more expensive treatments and restoration. He said dedicated funds are flat. 

“We’re just not able to keep up,” Durflinger said.

Durflinger said adding to the expense is a law enforcement service contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, which could grow from $3.8 million to $4.5 million annually over five years.

“Our law enforcement costs is the biggest general fFund expenditure,” Durflinger said.

He said new California stormwater management standards could include significant costs as well.

Friends of the Carpinteria Library vice chairwoman and secretary Gaby Edwards said the nonprofit’s members are willing to support an added sales tax or any tax city staff seeks to increase revenue.

The branch library is dealing with budgetary shortfalls since expenses have increased significantly.

Durflinger said more revenue would help the library budget and upcoming challenges.

“You can count on us to work hard on whatever measure you come up with — we have got a lot of citizens who are willing and able,” Edwards said.

Edwards was the only person who spoke during public comment at this week's council meeting.

The county-wide sales tax rate is 7.75 cents on the dollar.

Carpinteria receives a local allocation of the state sales tax, which is 1 cent of the full 7.75 cent sales tax.

The city's local sales tax revenue is approximately $1.65 million, according to a staff report.

It is projected that each quarter cent increase would generate an estimated $412,500 in local revenue. 

In addition to local assessment revenues, Carpinteria receives an allocation of voter-approved Measure A revenue, the county-wide 1/2-cent sales tax for transportation. 

“If we are going to address these needs, we need to help ourselves and do it locally,” Durflinger said. “The best thing for the city to do is not wait on the state or federal government (money), or some project that’s going to save the day. We haven’t seen that historically, and we should not expect it in the future.”

Durflinger said in Carpinteria, a significant amount of sales tax is generated from businesses that visitors use, including restaurants, hotels and gas sales — representing about 43 percent of city sales-tax revenue.

According to a staff report, many agencies across California have proposed a sales-tax measure recently, and voters, recognizing local revenue needs and desiring local control, have been approving the tax hikes.

In November, voters in the city of Santa Barbara approved a 1-cent increase in local sales tax, adding more than $22 million for city programs, projects and services.

