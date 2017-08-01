Carpinteria City Council Voices Early Support for Adopting District Elections

The five-member body will discuss it again in closed session Aug. 7 and later decide whether to change from its at-large council member election system

The Carpinteria City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss the possibility of adopting district-based elections and several council members voiced initial support for the idea.

Carpinteria currently has at-large elections for its five council members, including the mayor, and an attorney representing two city voters sent the city a letter threatening litigation if the city does not switch to districts instead, where council members are elected from a specific geographic area.

The June 30 letter from Santa Barbara-based attorney Robert Goodman alleges the city’s voting system has resulted in “racially polarized voting and abridgment of Latino voting rights.”

Goodman represents Frank Gonzalez and Jatzibe Sandoval, both Carpinteria registered voters.

Council members did not make a decision on the issue at Monday's meeting, but got information and public input on the allegations made in the notice of violation of the California Voting Rights Act of 2001.

Several council members supported the idea of district elections, but feared it may divide the community.

“The unforeseen scares me,” Councilman Gregg Carty said.

“I have an open mind, believe in equality and strived to do what’s best for the community as a whole. I’ve always looked at Carpinteria as one community. I’d hate to see it divided, but that’s not the intent.”

Councilman Wade Nomura commended the public for speaking up and including the council in the process.

“I feel the need to increase diversity and leadership,” Nomura said.

If the council elects to voluntarily switched to district elections, the costs would include fees for a consultant to help in drawing district boundaries.

Opponents argue that district elections are unnecessary in small cities, according to a staff report prepared by Dylan Johnson, the city's legal counsel.

There were 7,203 registered voters in Carpinteria for the November 2016 general election, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Sandoval, one of the city residents behind the effort to switch to district elections, said the council and community should be congratulated for their open-minded and positive comments.

“As all of Carpinteria's neighborhoods become stronger with district elections, this will allow all of the city to work together more effectively — no one will feel left out,” Sandoval said.

“District elections will result in more inclusive city elections, and district elections will make Carpinteria an even better city.”

Sandoval said adopting district elections will create a diverse council, reflect Carpinteria's diversity, and will lead to a stronger sense of community.

The council plans to hold a closed session meeting Aug. 7 to talk more about the potential switch.

According to a staff report, the city’s deadline for adopting the resolution about its intent to change to district elections is Aug. 17.

If a resolution is approved, city officials would be required to hold five public hearings during the next 90 days to gather public input about drawing up districts for the council seats.

About 66 California cities and 150 school districts have switched to district elections since 2005, with the majority of those cases occurring in the last two years, according to a staff report.

