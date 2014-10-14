Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 2:19 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria City Council Endorses Measure P, Measure U

By Santa Barbara County Water Guardians | October 14, 2014 | 2:02 p.m.

On Monday night, crowds packed the room at the Carpinteria City Council meeting as the council debated taking a position on two ballot measures — Measure U, a school bond initiative, and Measure P, the Healthy Air & Water Initiative to ban fracking and other high-intensity oil production in the county.

The city ultimately endorsed both Measures.

Most of the speakers and attendees were there for Measure P. Carpinteria businessman Jim Taylor made the case for Measure P, saying, "Measure P made the ballot because the people of Santa Barbara County don't want hazardous chemicals injected into the ground below our feet. We don't want toxic vapors wafting over our vegetables and school-yards. We don't want our groundwater supplies put in jeopardy, especially in a time of extreme drought. And, finally, we don't want our beautiful Santa Barbara County to look like the oil fields of North Dakota.

"We appreciate that some of you have already come out in support of Measure P individually, and it is our hope that you endorse it as a council. This would be a true act of civic leadership, demonstrating your commitment to protecting our critical water resources and environment."

Public comments were lopsided in favor of Measure P with most Carpinteria locals speaking on behalf of Measure P.

Mayor Stein, Al Clark and Fred Shaw each spoke passionately about why they are wholeheartedly supporting P.

“It is ironic that oil interests threaten us with litigation due to “uncertainties” around their investments, and yet they offer us no certainty that our water won’t be contaminated,” Shaw said.

The City Council voted 3-2 to endorse Yes on Measure P. The two declining said they based their vote on their principles to not use their council member positions to affect politics.

Carpinteria is located in proximity to fracking operations taking place just over the County line in Ventura and residents are concerned about the potential for oil expansion in the area. In 2010 Carpinteria voters rejected a ballot measure by a 70-30 margin that would have given the green light to Venoco to drill for oil from the bluffs — despite Venoco's promise of millions of dollars in school funding.

The City of Carpinteria joins a growing list of Measure P endorsers, with many more elected officials coming out in favor of the Measure than opposing it. Most recently, county Supervisors Janet Wolf and Salud Carbajal endorsed Measure P.

Click here for a complete list of Measure P endorsements.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 