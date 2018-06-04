Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:00 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria City Council Extends Moratorium on Commercial Cannabis Operations

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 9, 2018 | 9:34 p.m.

The Carpinteria City Council on Monday night voted to extend its moratorium on commercial cannabis activities for another year, banning cultivation, processing, delivery, sales and other recreational marijuana operations within city limits.

Carpinteria first passed an urgency ordinance creating a moratorium on commercial cannabis activities on May 8, 2017, and the City Council has voted to extend it numerous times since then.

The ordinance was passed in response to Proposition 64, which legalized non-medical marijuana operations in California, and the moratorium gives city staff time to develop its own cannabis regulations, senior planner Nick Bobroff said. 

Monday night’s unanimous City Council vote was to extend the moratorium through May 8, 2019.

The moratorium applies only to commercial marijuana, not medical marijuana operations, city staff noted.

Other local jurisdictions are also developing cannabis regulations, and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will discuss its cannabis business license ordinance at Tuesday's meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

