Carpinteria Councilmen Take Oath of Office, Select New Mayor

Incumbents Gregg Carty and Al Clark were re-elected and newcomer Roy Lee won a seat on the five-member board in the Nov. 6 election

Carpinteria councilmen taking oath of office Click to view larger
Carpinteria councilmen Al Clark, Gregg Carty and Roy Lee, from left, take the oath of office at Monday’s meeting.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 10, 2018 | 8:04 p.m.

The Carpinteria city clerk administered the oath of office to three councilmen at Monday evening’s council meeting, including two incumbents who won re-election and one newcomer. 

Carpinteria voters elected newcomer Roy Lee, a small business owner, Councilman Gregg Carty and Councilman Al Clark, who will all serve four-year terms on the City Council

Longtime councilman Brad Stein also ran for re-election and lost.

Stein, who was first elected in 1990, spoke briefly Monday to thank his family members for their support, as well as community members and city employees. He also spent three terms as Carpinteria mayor during his time on the council.

“It’s been an honor and privilege,” Stein told the standing-room-only crowd. “I have been fortunate to have sat on 14 different city councils, most of which have had great mayors.

“Carpinteria today would look so different if not for our community coming together in 1990, and electing three new City Council members with a different vision,” Stein continued. “I'm afraid we would have gone the way all other coastal towns from Goleta to San Diego have gone.”

City Clerk Fidela Garcia administered oaths of office to Lee, Carty and Clark as residents looked on.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity,” Lee said. “I want to thank my family, and I’ll make you proud, every single person here.”

The council selected a new mayor and vice mayor to serve two-year terms following the swearing in ceremony. 

Carpinteria longtime councilman at last meeting Click to view larger
Brad Stein, who has been on the Carpinteria City Council since 1990, lost his re-election bid and sat at his last meeting Monday night.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Councilman Wade Nomura was unanimously selected to take the helm as mayor and council member also selected Clark to serve as vice mayor. 

Councilman Fred Shaw was previously serving as mayor, and Nomura as vice mayor. 

Nomura said he will lead by example and work hard to represent all Carpinteria residents.

“As mayor, my job is to do the best I can and what is fair for everybody,” Nomura said. “I’m going to look at each decision fairly and objectively. I’m not going to have an agenda.”

The city has decided to move to district-based City Council elections by 2022.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

