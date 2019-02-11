Pixel Tracker

Carpinteria City Council Puts Brakes on Rental Scooters, Electric Bikes

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 11, 2019 | 9:37 p.m.

The Carpinteria City Council Monday evening started discussing how to regulate rental motorized scooters and electric bikes that are descending on sidewalks and streets in cities around the country.

Council members unanimously approved initiating the legislative process to establish Carpinteria’s first set of regulations on the shared-mobility devices, such as e-scooters.

The council approved a temporary moratorium, banning shared rental motorized scooters and electric bikes so staff can develop regulations governing their operation.

The moratorium will allow city staff time to evaluate their growing popularity and better understand how such "mobility services" could affect Carpinteria.

To date, city staff are unaware of for-rent mobility devices weaving around Carpinteria. 

Council members briefly discussed their public safety concerns about the tech-enabled scooter-mania and the speed the scooters can travel.

“I see these electric scooters… and they are going faster and faster, and more and more powerful, so I do have a lot of safety concerns,” Councilman Gregg Carty said. “This very well may be a way of transportation in the future, but I have concerns about some serious safety issues.”

Council member Roy Lee expressed similar concerns.

“Public safety is an issue,” Lee said.

No residents spoke in favor or against the rentable scooters or e-bikes.

Seemingly overnight, neighboring jurisdictions were buzzing with motorized scooters in recent months.

In many cities, shared mobility device companies had deployed hundreds of devices without the businesses contacting the cities to review plans or get permission, according to Carpinteria staff.

The dockless electric scooters and e-bikes, which can travel up to 15 mph, are operated by smartphone apps that require debit or credit cards and a driver’s license of the operator to run.  

Users are encouraged by some companies to wear helmets when riding, but the rental e-scooters and e-bikes don’t come with them. 

Some issues other cities have faced with shared e-scooters and e-bikes include liability and accessibility concerns.

According to Carpinteria staff, nearby jurisdictions report many riders do not wear helmets, are unfamiliar with operating the devices, and do not abide by local and state laws.

City staff predicts that many shared mobility device users will be visitors to Carpinteria who are likely unfamiliar with the city's roads, traffic patterns and local rules.

When the ride ends, there is no need for the devices to be parked in a fixed and permanent location like a store or in a docking station to discourage riders from leaving them anywhere.

Cities including Santa Barbara and Goleta report that some rental devices were abandoned on sidewalks or in streets, impeding access and creating hazards for the traveling public.

“We have seen an influx in neighboring cities, and we just wanted to get ahead of the issue,” Deborah Talarico, the city’s public works engineer, told the council.

