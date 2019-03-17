Carpinteria Council OKs More Construction Funds for $3.3 Million City Hall Remodel

Months-long project will remove asbestos, make interior repairs and improve landscaping and hardscape for 60-year-old building

A $3.3-million renovation project for Carpinteria City Hall is moving forward, and the City Council has unanimously approved a construction contract amendment to include a more than $60,000 budget appropriation increase.

The remodel project should finish construction in August, according to city staff.

The single-story City Hall at 5775 Carpinteria Ave. will undergo repairs to the interior and work to remove asbestos found throughout the building, Public Works Department director John Ilasin said.

It is anticipated that city insurance will cover the costs of removing the asbestos, which was part of the materials used when City Hall was built in 1959.

“Fortunately, a bulk of the costs will be covered by insurance monies,” Ilasin said.

The project — under a contract with Grover Beach-based Quincon Inc. — includes new landscaping and hardscape in front of City Hall and adjacent to Carpinteria Avenue.

City Hall has temporarily relocated off-site to 4180 Via Real, west of Santa Monica Road, while the work is underway, but the Carpinteria Avenue location is still being used for public meetings and the Public Works yard.

The city continues using the 5775 Carpinteria Ave. mailing address, and all email addresses and telephone numbers remain the same.

Mayor Wade Nomura on March 11 opened the agenda item for public comment on the construction contract amendment, but there were no takers.

“Another contract,” he said before Ilasin’s presentation. “Wow. We are spending some money tonight, guys.”

The council also voted unanimously to award Cannon Corp. nearly $66,000 for the construction management and inspection services of pedestrian safety improvements along the south side of Carpinteria Avenue from the Dump Road intersection to an existing path at 5885 Carpinteria Ave.

