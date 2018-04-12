Carpinteria Claims 13-3 Win at Malibu

Softball

Samantha Saenz blasts a three-run double in the third inning

​Carpinteria softball defeated Malibu in a 13-3 road rout, as the Warriors packed away 11 runs across the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Samantha Saenz's bases-loaded double was the big blow in the third-inning.

In the fourth, it was Jauslyn Richardson's single that brought home two runs in another bases-packed situation.

The fifth saw Amanda Blair hit a triple to score runners from the first and second base. Her sister, Mikayla Blair, came home later that inning on an Isabel Studt double.

As a team, the Warriors had 11 hits. The game was called after five innings on a 10-run mercy rule.

The Warriors (8-3, 1-1) host Nordhoff on April 23.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.