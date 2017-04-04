Carpinteria Closes Out Cate in Four Sets; Bishop Sweeps Fillmore

Boys Volleyball

Carpinteria came up big down the stretch in sets and defeated Cate, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, in a Tri-Valley League boys volleyball match on Tuesday.

"Carpinteria was able to thrive under pressure and secured the win in the fourth set," said Warriors coach Dino Garcia.

"We had another great night of playing but just couldn’t close out the games," Cate coach Greg Novak said. "It seemed we had the lead in every set and it was around the 19 mark that we’d commit a string of unforced errors."

Sophomore Carson Williams was solid at the net for the Rams, recording five of the team's eight blocks. Freshman led the Cate attack with 12 kills.

Pablo Ortega led a balanced Carpinteria offense with 13 kills, Armando Soriano had 12 kills and Jack Gay added eight kills. Setter Travis Mead played with confidence and handed out 28 assists, said Garcia.

On defense, Ortega had 11 digs, Soriano picked up seven digs and had two blocks and Gay dug six balls.

Carpinteria improves to 8-2 oveall and 6-2 in league. Cate is 2-5 in league and overall.

Bishop Diego Sweeps Fillmore

Matthew Schaeman's defense and passing were key in the Cardinals' 25-12, 25-21, 25-10 sweep over the Flashes in a Tri-Valley League match.

John Harris led the Bishop attack with 10 kills.

The Cardinals are 10-3-1 overall and 8-0 in the Tri-Valley League.

