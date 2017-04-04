Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:21 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Volleyball

Carpinteria Closes Out Cate in Four Sets; Bishop Sweeps Fillmore

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 4, 2017 | 8:45 p.m.

Carpinteria came up big down the stretch in sets and defeated Cate, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, in a Tri-Valley League boys volleyball match on Tuesday.

"Carpinteria was able to thrive under pressure and secured the win in the fourth set," said Warriors coach Dino Garcia.

"We had another great night of playing but just couldn’t close out the games," Cate coach Greg Novak said. "It seemed we had the lead in every set and it was around the 19 mark that we’d commit a string of unforced errors."

Sophomore Carson Williams was solid at the net for the Rams, recording five of the team's eight blocks. Freshman led the Cate attack with 12 kills.

Pablo Ortega led a balanced Carpinteria offense with 13 kills, Armando Soriano had 12 kills and Jack Gay added eight kills. Setter Travis Mead played with confidence and handed out 28 assists, said Garcia.

On defense, Ortega had 11 digs, Soriano picked up seven digs and had two blocks and Gay dug six balls.

Carpinteria improves to 8-2 oveall and 6-2 in league. Cate is 2-5 in league and overall.

Bishop Diego Sweeps Fillmore

Matthew Schaeman's defense and passing were key in the Cardinals' 25-12, 25-21, 25-10 sweep over the Flashes in a Tri-Valley League match.

John Harris led the Bishop attack with 10 kills.

The Cardinals are 10-3-1 overall and 8-0 in the Tri-Valley League.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 