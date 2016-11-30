Carpinteria Comeback Falls Short

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria's comeback from a 4-0 first-half deficit fell short, as the Warriors lost 5-3 against Pacifica in a non-league boys soccer game on Wednesday.

The Warriors scored three unanswered goals in the second half. Jonathon Flores started the flurry, jumping on a ball that Pacifica couldn't clear out of its end. MacLaine Clayton scored his second goal in as many games on a 2-on-1 counterattack. Luis Garcia made a 4-3 game with terrific left-footed shot from an unfavorable angle.

Pacifica staved off the Carpinteria rally with a penalty-kick goal.

The Warriors (0-1-1) are back in action Friday against Rio Mesa.

