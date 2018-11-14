Carpinteria Comeback Falls Short Against Foothill Tech

Boys Basketball

Junior Ian Reed recorded a double-double in the season opener, but Carpinteria fell short against Foothill Tech, 59-52, in a non-league boys basketball game at Carpinteria on Wednesday.

The Warriors whittled a 16-point first-haf deficit to three points by the end of the third quarter. But they couldn't pull even with the Dragons, who sank four free throws in the last 15 seconds to seal the victory.

Reed scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Carpinteria. Freshman Dylan O'Neil had 14 points in his varsity debut.

The game also was the coaching debut for Corey Adams at Carpinteria.



