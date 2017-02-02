Carpinteria Comeback Falls Short Against Santa Clara

Girls Basketball

Carpinteria fought back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and tied the score against Santa Clara, but the Saints hit a clutch three-pointer down the stretch and beat the Warriors 55-49 in a Tri-Valley League girls basketball game on Thursday night.

Harmony Reed sparked a 17-2 run by the Warriors and tied the score at 45 with under two minutes to play.

"That's where our defense stepped up and made things happen," coach Amy Bryant said of the run.

Santa Clara regrouped and scored twice to go up 49-45. But Carpinteria kept battling and tied the score at 49-49. The Saints knocked down a three-pointer and added two more points to pull off the win.

"I told my girls after the game that I was proud of them for showing that heart and hard work can pay off," Bryant said. "Even though we didn't win tonight's game we left everything on the court and played like a team. To quote John Wooden: ‘You can lose when you outscore somebody in a game. And you can win when you're outscored.’ I think tonight's game was a good example of this."

Tori Kelley scored 18 points, Reed 11 and Monique Sanchez nine for Carpinteria (7-14 overall, 0-9 in league).