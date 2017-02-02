Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:30 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Carpinteria Comeback Falls Short Against Santa Clara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 2, 2017 | 8:59 p.m.

Carpinteria fought back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and tied the score against Santa Clara, but the Saints hit a clutch three-pointer down the stretch and beat the Warriors 55-49 in a Tri-Valley League girls basketball game on Thursday night.

Harmony Reed sparked a 17-2 run by the Warriors and tied the score at 45 with under two minutes to play.

"That's where our defense stepped up and made things happen," coach Amy Bryant said of the run.

Santa Clara regrouped and scored twice to go up 49-45. But Carpinteria kept battling and tied the score at 49-49. The Saints knocked down a three-pointer and added two more points to pull off the win.

"I told my girls after the game that I was proud of them for showing that heart and hard work can pay off," Bryant said. "Even though we didn't win tonight's game we left everything on the court and played like a team. To quote John Wooden: ‘You can lose when you outscore somebody in a game. And you can win when you're outscored.’  I think tonight's game was a good example of this."

Tori Kelley scored 18 points, Reed 11 and Monique Sanchez nine for Carpinteria (7-14 overall, 0-9 in league).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 