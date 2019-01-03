Carpinteria Comeback Falls Short at Santa Paula

Water Polo

Carpinteria fought back from a 7-2 halftime deficit but came up short and lost a 14-8 decision against Santa Paula in a Citrus Coast League girls water polo game on Thursday.

The Warriors pulled to within two goals (8-6) in the third period behind the scoring of junior Sadie Mead. She had three goals.

The loss evened Carpinteria's league record to 1-1 and made the Warriors 1-2 overall.

Carpinteria returns to action Tuesday at home against Fillmore.

