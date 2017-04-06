Carpinteria Comes Up Big in Third Round to Beat Pacifica

Tennis

Myles Morgan scored the clinching set for the Carpinteria boys tennis team in a 10-8 win over Pacifica on Thursday.

With the Warriors ahead 9-8, Morgan won 6-4 for his second singles victory of the day.

"Jeremy Saito paced us today, getting big wide margin wins in all three of his sets and only dropping three games total," coach Charles Bryant said. " He has been playing very well lately but was tested early by the Tritons No. 1 player. But Jeremy did a good job of figuring him out and won the last four games to win the set, 6-3."

The Warriors got a big win from the doubles team of Esteban Zapata and Cameron Gralewski in the third round.

"Cameron served great and Esteban was solid from the baseline as they posted a 6-4 win in that critical set," Bryant said. "I am proud of how hard they battled. They really turned it on in the last round.

"This was a fun, competitive match for both teams and each will get a lot of positives out of it," he added.

Carpinteria is now 6-6 on the year overall and still 3-1 in the Frontier League.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.