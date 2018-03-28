Carpinteria Comes Up Short in 5-Set Match With Ventura

Jack Gay and Liam Slade combined for 27 kills for Carpinteria, but it wasn't enough as visiting Ventura rallied from a 2-0 deficit and beat the Warriors in five sets in a non-league boys volleyball match on Tuesday.
The scores were 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12.
"After Ventura won the third set, the energy shifted to their side," said Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia.
Gay led the Carpinteria attack with 15 kills, Slade had 12 kills and two blocks and middle hitter Ben Medel added six kills and four blocks. Setter Luke Nakasone had 20 assists.
Carpinteria is 3-3 on the season. The Warriors are back in action next Tuesday against Cate.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.