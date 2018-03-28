Carpinteria Comes Up Short in 5-Set Match With Ventura

Boys Volleyball

Jack Gay and Liam Slade combined for 27 kills for Carpinteria, but it wasn't enough as visiting Ventura rallied from a 2-0 deficit and beat the Warriors in five sets in a non-league boys volleyball match on Tuesday.

The scores were 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12.

"After Ventura won the third set, the energy shifted to their side," said Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia.

Gay led the Carpinteria attack with 15 kills, Slade had 12 kills and two blocks and middle hitter Ben Medel added six kills and four blocks. Setter Luke Nakasone had 20 assists.

Carpinteria is 3-3 on the season. The Warriors are back in action next Tuesday against Cate.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.