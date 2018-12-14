Carpinteria Concedes 3 Goals in Second Half, Loses to Hueneme, 4-1

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria fell victim to a relentless Hueneme attack in the second half and dropped a 4-1 decision in a Citrus Coast League boys soccer game on Friday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The Warriors took the lead in the second minute on a Gabriel Ahedo goal off a long throw from Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson.

Hueneme equalized in the 25th minute and erupted for three goals in the second half.

"We had plenty of scoring opportunities in which we didn’t capitalize and that was our downfall," coach Leo Quintero said. "I believe our boys played a great game despite the lopsided score. We will fix the mistakes that were observed tonight and continue to fight hard in this newly formed Citrus Coast League.

Carpinteria (4-4-1, 1-1-0) is back on the field Saturday at Santa Ynez.

