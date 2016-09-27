Carpinteria Continues League Win Streak, Improves to 5-0

Carpinteria's girls volleyball team is still perfect in league play after an away sweep of Santa Paula Tuesday afternoon.
The Warriors were led by Jenny Alanis, who had 10 kills and 2 aces, and Odalys Martinez, who notched 19 assists.
Carpinteria got contributions from all over the court and played a very solid game.
With the win, Carpinteria improved their record to 5-3, although they are 5-0 in league play.
