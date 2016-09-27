Carpinteria Continues League Win Streak, Improves to 5-0

Girls Volleyball

Carpinteria's girls volleyball team is still perfect in league play after an away sweep of Santa Paula Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors were led by Jenny Alanis, who had 10 kills and 2 aces, and Odalys Martinez, who notched 19 assists.

Carpinteria got contributions from all over the court and played a very solid game.

With the win, Carpinteria improved their record to 5-3, although they are 5-0 in league play.

