Carpinteria Council Initiates Environmental Review of Venoco’s Paredon Project

Carpinteria officials soon will take a fresh look at an old issue — whether to allow Venoco Inc. to pursue a slant drilling development called the Paredon project.

The Carpinteria City Council unanimously voted Monday night to pay $477,398 to Ventura-based Marine Research Specialists to prepare an environmental impact report studying the project.

Venoco, which submitted its most recent project plans in June 2013, proposes to drill up to 22 extended-reach (or slant) wells to recover oil and gas resources from onshore and offshore reservoirs at the Carpinteria Oil and Gas Processing Facility the company owns on Dump Road.

Officials discussed the EIR, aware that Venoco has attempted to get around the public process before.

The Measure J ballot measure, which residents voted down decisively in 2010, sought to qualify the Paredon project as a private development not subject to environmental review.

Marine Research Specialists began an EIR on the Paredon project previously, but the process was never completed.

City staff informed the council that Carpinteria would also partner with the California Coastal Commission and the State Lands Commission to establish a joint review panel reviewing the EIR to better share information and input.

Carpinteria has never created this type of partnership before — nor is such a panel required — but the city’s community development director, Jackie Campbell, said Santa Barbara County staff members use the collaboration to increase efficiency.

“It just allows us to work closely together,” mostly via email and phone, Campbell said.

The Carpinteria council is the lead agency on the project, but state agencies will rely on the EIR for permitting actions related to Venoco’s coastal-development permit application.

Campbell said the public would get its first look at the proposed EIR in late July, with a draft EIR coming before the council Sept. 28 and receipt of a final proposed EIR by Dec. 7.

The EIR will examine water use, noise, traffic, biological and cultural resources and more.

Venoco and prior owners have operated the Carpinteria Processing Facility near the Carpinteria Bluffs area since the 1960s. Chevron established the slant operation at the facility decades before Venoco bought the site in 1999, and the area currently handles production from the company's Platform Gail and Platform Grace.

City staff estimated the Paredon project area contains recoverable reserves of approximately 20.5 million barrels of oil and 30.8 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas.

Venoco proposes to integrate facilities with existing onshore oil and gas processing, pipeline transportation and storage facilities — with peak production rates estimated at 9,000 barrels of oil per day and 13 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas.

The project life would be dependent on future commodity prices and actual reservoir performance, although Venoco officials estimate production would be viable for 20 years once begun.

