Carpinteria Council Propels Skatepark Plans Forward

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 22, 2016 | 6:26 p.m.

Carpinteria officials on Monday pushed forward plans to build a new city skateboard park by approving a memorandum of understanding with the Carpinteria Skate Foundation — the group spearheading the effort.

The Carpinteria City Council unanimously voted to approve the agreement with the foundation so the design phase can begin.

The city plans to build a a 10,000-square-foot skateboard park facility on eastern City Hall property at 5775 Carpinteria Ave. The cost to build it would be about $500,000.  

Late last year, the council directed staff to draft the memorandum of understanding to define the roles and responsibilities of both parties through five design phases, with funding principal among them.

Carpinteria’s financial contribution would be limited to staff time devoted to the project, according to the agreement, while the foundation would provide cash to fund the project itself.

Funds wouldn’t be needed until the city initiates the start of each phase.

The city has touted the need for a park, saying Carpinteria has public facilities for traditional sports but nothing for the skateboard community.

After detailed project plans are developed — and the council approves a proposed design — the permitting phase will begin, involving regulatory and discretionary development and coastal-development permits.

The next phases include establishing an operational plan for the park, putting the project out to bid in a construction phase, and a final phase outlining ongoing operations and maintenance. 

Mayor Gregg Carty called the agreement a big step toward the park becoming a reality.

“I think it’s going to make a great addition to our park system,” he said.

Carpinteria Skate Foundation president Peter Bonning thanked council members for their patience, guidance and support — all things the foundation hopes will continue.

“This agreement proves that you believe in us as well,” Bonning said. “I know that there are generations to come that are going to enjoy this. We look forward to the next steps.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

