Carpinteria Counting on Seniors to Lead Way in 7-Team New League

Second-year Warriors head coach Rick Candaele celebrates 50th year in coaching football

Vance Keiser is back for his third season as starting quarterback for the Carpinteria Warriors. (J.C. Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 12, 2018 | 4:55 p.m.

Carpinteria went down to the wire in a shootout with Santa Clara High in Oxnard, and fell short in a wild Frontier League championship game last season.

Some key players return from that squad. If a young offensive line comes together, the Warriors should be a solid contender in the new seven-team Citrus Coast League.

Vance Keiser is back for his third season as the starting quarterback. He’s led the team to back-to-back CIF-Southern Section playoff appearances.

“He’s a gamer,” coach Rick Candaele said. “He seems to step it up in a game. He looks faster in a game and he throws farther.”

Candaele knows a thing or two, or three, or four ... about football players. He proudly enters his 50th year of coaching football, going back to 1968, when he broke into the profession as graduate assistant at a big high school in Boise, Idaho.

He is in his second year as the head coach at Carpinteria, but he’s done a couple of stints working as an assistant under Lou Panizzon and Ben Hallock.

Candaele’s Warriors will be strong at the running back position with the return of Isaac DeAlba and Jacob Macias; the latter stepped into a starting role last season as a sophomore when DeAlba injured his ankle.

Keiser has solid receiving corps in Brady Sturdivan and 6-3 tight end Will Collins. Sturdivan is a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, baseball).

Isaac DeAlba is a veteran running back.

“He has a chance to really make some plays down the field,” Candaele said.

“We’re going to try to stay balanced. The thing of it is you have to block ’em” — referring to the importance of a good offensive line.

The Warriors are rebuilding their O-line with players who include Daniel Grimes, Conor Bailey, Teddy Juarez, Max Coppel and Luke Calloway.

Candaele brought back John McClure to work with them.

“He will help greatly with this challenge,” he said.

Candaele will run the offense, a role Henry Gonzalez handled for many years. Gonzalez left Carpinteria to be with his family in Colorado.

The defense returns five first-team All-Frontier League players: Chris Ramirez and Macias earned first-team honors as defensive backs, Calloway was a second-team defensive end, and Juarez and DeAlba were honorable mention picks at linebacker.

The Warriors are strong in the kicking game with returnee Tito Arroyo. He played on the CIF-Southern Section and State Regional championship soccer team last season.

Carpinteria head coach Rick Candaele, in his 50th year of coaching, will be running the offense for the Warriors.

Carpinteria faces a tough pre-league schedule. It opens with a Week Zero game against Rancho Alamitos, a big school from Garden Grove, and then plays Santa Ynez, now a member of the Channel League.

The new Citrus Coast League will include familiar opponents and long-time rivals such as Santa Paula, Fillmore and Nordhoff, along with Malibu, Santa Clara and Hueneme.

“League is tough with the addition of Nordhoff, Santa Paula and a larger school like Hueneme High School,” Candaele said. “We hope to contend as we did last year. The challenge will be even greater.”

Carpinteria Warriors

Coach: Rick Candaele

League: Citrus Coast

CIF Playoff Division: 12

Strength: Experience at quarterback, running back, linebacker

Last Season’s Overall Record: 6-5, lost in first round of the playoffs

Last Season’s League Record: 2-1 in Frontier League

Top Returning Players or Athletes

Vance Keiser — Senior, Quarterback: A three-year starter who has led the Warriors to back-to-back CIF playoff appearances; first-team All Frontier League last season

Isaac DeAlba — Senior, Running Back/Linebacker: A three-year starter, he’s expected to lead the rushing attack and defense at linebacker

Brady Sturdivan — Senior, Wide Receiver/Free Safety: A talented multisport athlete and two-year starter at wide receiver; earned all-league first-team honors last year

Jacob Macias —Junior, Running Back/Strong Safety: Leading rusher as a sophomore and a solid defensive back; a first-team all-league selection on defense

Luke Calloway — Senior, Defensive End/Offensive Line: Two-year starter, second-team all-league pick last year

Will Collins — Junior, Defensive End/Tight End: Two-year starter and a big target for Keiser at 6-foot-3

Chris Ramirez — Senior, Defensive Back/Wide Receiver: Two-year starter and an all-league first-team defensive back

Jonathan Mora — Senior, Wide Receiver: A returning player who will play a bigger role this season

Max Coppel — Senior, Offensive Line/Defensive Line: Will play key role on both sides of the ball

Teddy Juarez — Senior, Offensive Line/Defensive Line: A key player on both lines

Tito Arroyo — Senior, Kicker/Punter: He’s one of the top kickers in the area

Newcomers Expected to Make an Immediate Impact

Jacob Mata — Junior, Tight End

Conor Bailey — Junior, Offensive Line/Defensive Line

Diego Hernandez— Junior, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back

Enrique Marin — Junior, Defensive End

Esai Vega — Sophomore, Offensive Line

Richard DeAlba — Freshman, Linebacker

Players Receiving Recruiting Interest

Vance Keiser

Will Collins

Brady Sturdivan

Outstanding Scholar-Athletes

Brady Sturdivan

Will Collins

