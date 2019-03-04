Carpinteria Crushes Villanova Prep, 17-2

Baseball

Carpinteria piled up 17 runs on 18 hits on Monday in a 17-2 non-league baseball win over visiting Villanova. Senior left-hander Noah Nuño started for the Warriors and stifled the Wildcats (4-2), allowing no hits and no walks while striking out six over his 4 innings of work. The Warriors (3-1) rapped out 18 hits and took advantage of nine walks and three errors. Miles Souza had three hits including a double, with two RBIs and four runs. Chase Mayer had three hits, including a double, two RBIs and scored twice. Nuño helped his own cause with two hits, two RBIs and two runs while Jacob Macias and Tyler Cervantes had two hits apiece while scoring three and driving in three, respectively. Hunter Garcia got his first varsity hit and scored two runs. "We were lucky to play today as experience is what our group really needs," said Warriors coach Pat Cooney. "A few of the players did a great deal of grounds work just to get the game in. Looking ahead, it may be tricky to get the scheduled games in this week, so the live at-bats and moments on the mound and in the field were really important. "One sided game are rough for both sides. Our players did a reasonably good job of maintaining focus while also understanding the big picture." The Warriors are scheduled to host CCL foe Malibu on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

