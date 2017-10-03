Carpinteria Defeats La Reina in Girls Golf for Second Time

Three players shot 51, and Carpinteria High's girls golf team defeated La Reina for the second time this season.
Mikayla Blair, Amanda Blair and Tahis Alcantar each shot 51, leading the Warriors toa 260-268 victory in a Tri-Valley League match.
Sophomore Ariana Vega fired another personal best, shooting a 52.
Grace Lackey of La Reina was the match medalist at 48.
The Warriors play Bishop Diego on Tuesday at Rancho San Marcos.
Carpinteria
Mikayla Blair 51
Amanda Blair 51
Tahis Alcantar 51
Ariana Vega 52
Lucy Light 64
Iliana Esquivel 55
La Reina
Grace Lackey 48
Elleora Svoboda 51
Gena Sinner 51
Kate Burgee 59
Audrey Sauter 66
Carter Rosato 59