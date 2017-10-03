Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:06 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Carpinteria Defeats La Reina in Girls Golf for Second Time

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 3, 2017 | 3:09 p.m.

Three players shot 51, and Carpinteria High's girls golf team defeated La Reina for the second time this season.

Mikayla Blair, Amanda Blair and Tahis Alcantar each shot 51, leading the Warriors toa 260-268 victory in a Tri-Valley League match.

Sophomore Ariana Vega fired another personal best, shooting a 52.

Grace Lackey of La Reina was the match medalist at 48.

The Warriors play Bishop Diego on Tuesday at Rancho San Marcos.


Carpinteria
Mikayla Blair 51
Amanda Blair 51
Tahis Alcantar 51
Ariana Vega 52
Lucy Light 64
Iliana Esquivel 55

La Reina
Grace Lackey 48
Elleora Svoboda 51
Gena Sinner 51
Kate Burgee 59
Audrey Sauter 66
Carter Rosato 59

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 