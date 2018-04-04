Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:15 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
Football

Carpinteria Defense Makes Clutch Plays in 27-10 Win Over Morro Bay

Carpinteria quarterback Vance Keiser breaks away from Morro Bay defenders on a 64-yard touchdown run.
Carpinteria quarterback Vance Keiser breaks away from Morro Bay defenders on a 64-yard touchdown run. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 9, 2017 | 7:06 a.m.

Carpinteria’s defense came up with big plays and the offense got a boost from running back Leo Vargas and quarterback Vance Keiser to beat Morro Bay, 27-10, in a non-league football game Friday night at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

The game was still up for grabs until Vinny Gonzalez picked off a pass from Aiden Moriarty and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. 

Gonzalez made a nice play on the interception, tipping the ball with one hand, catching it and racing down the field for the clinching score. 

The play was one of several key ones by the Warriors' defense.

Lineman Luke Callaway set up the Warriors’ first touchdown when he tackled Morro Bay punter  Pedro Morales at the 2-yard line after Morales chased down a bad snap. On first down, Leo Vargas ran behind Michael Gil and Cristan Murillo for the score at 6:22 of the second quarter. Alberto Arroyo kicked the extra point.

Vargas had a good game running the football. He gained 97 yards on 16 carries, with 71 of his yards coming in the second half.

The Warriors cashed in on their next possession, with Keiser hitting wide receiver Terrell Richardson on a 10-yard touchdown pass. Morro Bay blitzed Keiser but he managed to get off a wobbly pass to Richardson for the score. 

Morro Bay put together a long drive and scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run by running back Myles Minnis. Morales made the PAT to cut Carpinteria’s lead to 14-7 by halftime.

Chris Ramirez recovers a Morro Bay fumble on the 1-yard line. Warriors twice in the game forced turnovers inside the red zone.
Chris Ramirez recovers a Morro Bay fumble on the 1-yard line. Warriors twice in the game forced turnovers inside the red zone. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The Pirates took the second-half kickoff and drove to the Carpinteria 3. The Warriors’ defense came up big on third and goal, as Callaway sacked Moriarty for a 10-yard loss. Morales booted a 31-yard field goal to make it a 14-10 game.

Morro Bay got the ball back on an interception of a Keiser pass. But the Warriors turned the tables when Chris Ramirez picked off Moriarty at the 3-yard line.

“I thought once we got going a little bit we got some good takeaways. Our goal was five,” said Carpinteria coach Rick Candaele.

Carpinteria turned Vargas loose and he responded with runs of 7, 19 and 7 yards. Then on second and 3 at the 36, Keiser faked a handoff to Vargas and bolted 64 yards for a touchdown, showing great speed in the open field. The score boosted the Warriors’ lead to 21-10 with 1:49 left in the third quarter.

“He surprised me with his speed,” said Candaele of Keiser. “He actually runs faster in a game than anywhere else. I’ve never seen Vance run that fast. He’s sneaky fast.”

Keiser said he got the read off the Morro Bay defensive end.

“We were just pounding it and we kept seeing that end. He was just sitting in," the quarterback said. "The second time we ran Leo, he came straight down. So the next play, coach says run it again and look for the read. As soon we snapped it, he fell straight to the floor and I pulled (the ball out of Vargas’ belly), got a good block from Terrell and luckily ran it out.”

Moriarty came right back for Morro Bay and hit Andy Knighton for 27 yards. The Pirates got down to the Carpinteria 25, but on fourth and 3 Roberto Martinez blitzed Moriarty and forced an incomplete pass.

The Pirates threatened again behind the arm of Moriarty, who didn’t play last week against San Marcos after getting banged up in the season opener at Righetti. He hit Rocky Rozario on a 29-yard pass play to put the ball at the 2. Minnis was stopped for a 1-yard loss on first down and then fumbled on second down and Ramirez recovered.

“We did get some really important breaks down in the red zone,” Candaele said. “If you do that, then we switch the field a little bit.”

Carpinteria punted back to the Pirates, who got one first down before Gonzalez made his athletic interception and return to sew up the victory for the Warriors (1-1).

“I just saw the ball in the air, made the tip and it happened to come down to me,” said Gonzalez of the interception.

He noted that the secondary made it a point to wrap up Morro Bay receivers and take them to the ground.

The result was a big turnaround for the Warriors, who lost their opener to a powerful Santa Ynez team 63-0.

“I’m really happy for them,” Candaele said. “To come from where we were last week to this week, that’s a big step. That’s a big step for kids not to get discouraged and keep practicing. We had a great week of practice. I thought we would play better.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Leo Vargas rushed for 97 yards on 16 carries for the Warriors.
Leo Vargas rushed for 97 yards on 16 carries for the Warriors. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
