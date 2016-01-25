Carpinteria Defense Shuts Down Cate

Carpinteria's defense made 17 steals and goalie Nicole Poulos stopped 13 Cate shots in a 10-3 girls water polo win by the Warriors on Monday.
Brenda Rodriguez, who was double teamed most of the game, still managed to pace the Carpinteria offense with three goals. Crystal Laderos and Lili Castillo had two goals each, with Alondra Costilla, Elena Benidze, and Kimmy Methmnn each adding one goal.
With the win, the Warriors take sole possession of third place in the Frontier League and remain in the playoff hunt. They host Nordhoff on Wednesday.
