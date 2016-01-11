Carpinteria Defense Smothers Villanova

Carpinteria High's defense recorded 23 steals and limited Villanova to just 14 shots in a 14-2 Tri-Valley League girls water polo win over Villanova on Monday.
The Warriors put together a well-rounded offense, with seven different players scoring goals. Kimmy Methmann led the way with four goals.
Carpinteria faces a key TVL match-up against visiting Ventura's Foothill Tech on Wednesday.
