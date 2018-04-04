Carpinteria Doubles Lead Way in Victory Over Dunn

Tennis

Carpinteria swept the nine doubles matches and coasted to a 17-1 non-league girls tennis win over a shorthanded Dunn on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we caught them at an advantageous time as they had a few players out with sickness and had to even forfeit their number three line in singles," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

In doubles, Diana Gonzalez paired up with Hali Schwasnick for one win and then teamed up with Jessica Santillan for the final two set victories. Vicky Delk/Karla Marin also swept in their first pairing together this season. Lexi Persoon/Jeannette Carrillo won two sets and Persoon combined with Leigh Pluma to take the third set.

In singles, Jessica Lord rallied from a 4-5 deficit and won the set in a tiebreaker.

Carpinteria, 5-2, plays Thursday against Santa Paula.