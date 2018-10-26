Carpinteria Doubles Team Falls Short in Citrus Coast League Finale

Tennis

Carpinteria tennis players claimed second and third place at the Citrus Coast League Individual Tournament on Thursday at Hueneme.

The Warriors' doubles team of Amy Perez/Karla Marin came up short against Malibu's Jaz Abbey/Whitney Clarfield in the final, falling, 6-3, 6-4.

Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma rallied from a first-st loss and and defeated Alondra Rojas/Liz Espinoza of Hueneme, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, in the third-place doubles match.

"I was proud of both our doubles teams," coach Charles Bryant said. "I think they both performed well and realized that their opponents were not going to go down easy and without a fight."

Carpinteria's Josie Gordon and Sydney Endow squared off in the third-place singles match, and Gordon prevailed 6-3, 6-4.

"These scenarios are never easy but I was very happy with how they both handled the situation and they both turned in a quality match," Bryant said

The top two players in singles and the top two doubles teams advance to the CIF Sectionals on Friday, Nov. 19

Third Place in singles and doubles are the alternates.



Singles:

Championship-

# 1 seed Zoe Nathan (Malibu) beat # 2 seed Claudia Adelman (Nordhoff), 6-1 6-2



3RD/4TH Place-

# 3 seed Josie Gordon (Carpinteria) beat # 5 seed Sydney Endow (Carpinteria), 6-3 6-4



---Nathan, Adelman qualify for the CIF Sectionals and Gordon is the alternate.



Doubles:

Championship-

# 3 seed Jaz Abbey/Whitney Clarfield (Malibu) beat # 1 seed Amy Perez/Karla Marin (Carpinteria), 6-3 6-4



3RD/4TH Place-

Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma (Carpinteria) beat # 5 seed Alondra Rojas/Liz Espinoza (Hueneme), 4-6 6-4 6-3



---Abbey/Clarfield and Perez/Marin qualify for the CIF Sectionals and Torres/Pluma are the alternates.

