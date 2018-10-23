Wednesday, October 24 , 2018, 10:57 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Carpinteria Doubles Team Reaches Citrus Coast League Final; Helena Insua in Frontier League Final

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 23, 2018 | 8:08 p.m.

The Carpinteria doubles team of Amy Perez and Karla Marin survived a tough first match and reached the final of the Citrus Coast League individual tennis tournament at Hueneme High on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Perez/Marin outlasted the Nordhoff team of Taylor Gonzalez/Sofia Moreno in a 10-point tiebreaker (11-9) after the teams split two sets. Perez/Marin won the first set 6-1 and lost the second 7-5.

In the semifinals, the Carpinteria duo defeated Hueneme's Alondra Rojas/Liz Espinoza, 6-3  6-3.

In Thursday's final, Perez/Marin will face No. 3 seed Jaz Abbey/Whitney Clarfield of Malibu. The Malibu pair knocked off the Warriors' Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma, 6-2  6-2, in the semifinals.

In singles, Sydney Endow and Josie Gordon both lost in the semifinals. They'll face off in the third-place match on Thursday,

Singles:
1st Round:
# 8 seed Jessica Ayala (Hueneme) beat # 9 seed Julia Menzie (Santa Paula), 8-2
# 11 seed Julia Carroll (Malibu) beat # 6 seed Jenny Balam (Hueneme), 8-0
# 7 seed Cassandra Mendez (Santa Paula) beat # 10 seed Maria Gonzalez (Fillmore), 8-1

Quarterfinals:
# 1 Zoe Nathan (Malibu) beat # 8 Jessica Ayala (H), 6-0  6-1
# 5 Sydney Endow (Carpinteria) beat # 4 Veronica Palmer (Nordhoff), 6-1  6-0
# 3 Josie Gordon (Carpinteria) beat # 11 Julia Carroll (M), 5-7  7-6(6)  10-6
# 2 Claudia Adelman (Nordhoff) beat # 7 Cassandra Mendez (SP), 6-4  6-3

Semifinals:
# 1 Zoe Nathan (M) beat # 5 Sydney Endow (C), 6-1  6-2
# 2 Claudia Adelman (N) beat # 3 Josie Gordon (C), 6-3  6-2

Doubles:
1st Round:
# 9 Taylor Gonzalez/Sofia Moreno (Nordhoff) beat # 8 Chloe Ossorio/Nicole Feig (Malibu), 8-6
# 5 Alondra Rojas/Liz Espinoza (Hueneme) beat # 12 Michelle Higuera/Melissa Higuera (Fillmore), 8-0
# 6 Liseth Sanchez/Jasmine Velasquez (Hueneme) beat # 11 Briana Lopez/Karime Renteria (Fillmore), 8-2
# 10 Kelly Tucker/Isabel Guzman (Nordhoff) beat # 7 Alex Salazar/Vanessa Magana (Santa Paula)

Quarterfinals:
# 1 Amy Perez/Karla Marin (Carpinteria) beat # 9 Taylor Gonzalez/Sofia Moreno (N), 6-1  5-7  11-9
# 5 Alondra Rojas/Liz Espinoza (H) beat # 4 Citlalli Cruz/Sarah Cornejo (Santa Paula), 6-2  6-2
# 3 Jaz Abbey/Whitney Clarfield (Malibu) beat # 6 Liseth Sanchez/Jasmine Velasquez (H), 6-1  6-2
# 2 Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma (Carpinteria) beat # 10 Kelly Tucker/Isabel Guzman (N), 4-6  6-3  14-12

Semifinals:
# 1 Amy Perez/Karla Marin (C) beat # 5 Alondra Rojas/Liz Espinoza (H), 6-3  6-3
# 3 Jaz Abbey/Whitney Clarfield (M) beat # 2 Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma, 6-2  6-2

Thursday's Schedule
Singles:
Final:  Zoe Nathan (Malibu) vs. Claudia Adelman (Nordhoff)
Third/Fourth place:  Sydney Endow (Carpinteria) vs. Josie Gordon (Carpinteria)
Doubles:
Final:  Amy Perez/Karla Marin (Carpinteria) vs. Jaz Abbey/Whitney Clarfield (Malibu)
Third/Fourth place:  Alondra Rojas/Liz Espinoza (Hueneme) vs. Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma (Carpinteria)

Bishop's Helena Insua in Frontier Final

Helena Insua of Bishop Diego rolled into the Frontier League singles final with a pair of wins on Tuesday.

"She made the game look easy," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman. " She is serving stronger than ever, moving the ball, placing the ball well, and bringing the power when needed."

Insua will play for the title on Thursday at Villanova,

