Carpinteria Doubles Team Reaches Citrus Coast League Final; Helena Insua in Frontier League Final

Tennis

The Carpinteria doubles team of Amy Perez and Karla Marin survived a tough first match and reached the final of the Citrus Coast League individual tennis tournament at Hueneme High on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Perez/Marin outlasted the Nordhoff team of Taylor Gonzalez/Sofia Moreno in a 10-point tiebreaker (11-9) after the teams split two sets. Perez/Marin won the first set 6-1 and lost the second 7-5.

In the semifinals, the Carpinteria duo defeated Hueneme's Alondra Rojas/Liz Espinoza, 6-3 6-3.

In Thursday's final, Perez/Marin will face No. 3 seed Jaz Abbey/Whitney Clarfield of Malibu. The Malibu pair knocked off the Warriors' Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma, 6-2 6-2, in the semifinals.

In singles, Sydney Endow and Josie Gordon both lost in the semifinals. They'll face off in the third-place match on Thursday,

Singles:

1st Round:

# 8 seed Jessica Ayala (Hueneme) beat # 9 seed Julia Menzie (Santa Paula), 8-2

# 11 seed Julia Carroll (Malibu) beat # 6 seed Jenny Balam (Hueneme), 8-0

# 7 seed Cassandra Mendez (Santa Paula) beat # 10 seed Maria Gonzalez (Fillmore), 8-1



Quarterfinals:

# 1 Zoe Nathan (Malibu) beat # 8 Jessica Ayala (H), 6-0 6-1

# 5 Sydney Endow (Carpinteria) beat # 4 Veronica Palmer (Nordhoff), 6-1 6-0

# 3 Josie Gordon (Carpinteria) beat # 11 Julia Carroll (M), 5-7 7-6(6) 10-6

# 2 Claudia Adelman (Nordhoff) beat # 7 Cassandra Mendez (SP), 6-4 6-3



Semifinals:

# 1 Zoe Nathan (M) beat # 5 Sydney Endow (C), 6-1 6-2

# 2 Claudia Adelman (N) beat # 3 Josie Gordon (C), 6-3 6-2



Doubles:

1st Round:

# 9 Taylor Gonzalez/Sofia Moreno (Nordhoff) beat # 8 Chloe Ossorio/Nicole Feig (Malibu), 8-6

# 5 Alondra Rojas/Liz Espinoza (Hueneme) beat # 12 Michelle Higuera/Melissa Higuera (Fillmore), 8-0

# 6 Liseth Sanchez/Jasmine Velasquez (Hueneme) beat # 11 Briana Lopez/Karime Renteria (Fillmore), 8-2

# 10 Kelly Tucker/Isabel Guzman (Nordhoff) beat # 7 Alex Salazar/Vanessa Magana (Santa Paula)



Quarterfinals:

# 1 Amy Perez/Karla Marin (Carpinteria) beat # 9 Taylor Gonzalez/Sofia Moreno (N), 6-1 5-7 11-9

# 5 Alondra Rojas/Liz Espinoza (H) beat # 4 Citlalli Cruz/Sarah Cornejo (Santa Paula), 6-2 6-2

# 3 Jaz Abbey/Whitney Clarfield (Malibu) beat # 6 Liseth Sanchez/Jasmine Velasquez (H), 6-1 6-2

# 2 Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma (Carpinteria) beat # 10 Kelly Tucker/Isabel Guzman (N), 4-6 6-3 14-12



Semifinals:

# 1 Amy Perez/Karla Marin (C) beat # 5 Alondra Rojas/Liz Espinoza (H), 6-3 6-3

# 3 Jaz Abbey/Whitney Clarfield (M) beat # 2 Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma, 6-2 6-2



Thursday's Schedule

Singles:

Final: Zoe Nathan (Malibu) vs. Claudia Adelman (Nordhoff)

Third/Fourth place: Sydney Endow (Carpinteria) vs. Josie Gordon (Carpinteria)

Doubles:

Final: Amy Perez/Karla Marin (Carpinteria) vs. Jaz Abbey/Whitney Clarfield (Malibu)

Third/Fourth place: Alondra Rojas/Liz Espinoza (Hueneme) vs. Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma (Carpinteria)

Bishop's Helena Insua in Frontier Final

Helena Insua of Bishop Diego rolled into the Frontier League singles final with a pair of wins on Tuesday.



"She made the game look easy," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman. " She is serving stronger than ever, moving the ball, placing the ball well, and bringing the power when needed."

Insua will play for the title on Thursday at Villanova,