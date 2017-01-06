Carpinteria Downed by Poor Shooting in Loss to St. Bonaventure

Boys Basketball

The Carpinteria High boys basketball team fell to St. Bonaventure 50-26 in the Warriors Tri-Valley League opener at home on Friday night.

The Warriors (8-6, 0-1) couldn't make a field goal in the first quarter, and five missed free throws left the score 14-1 entering the second quarter.

Carpinteria improved offensively in the second quarter, but still trailed 26-12 at halftime.

In the second half, the offensive struggles continued for the Warriors, who were outscored 24-14 the rest of the way.

"If we want to have any chance to be successful in league play we have to have better execution, focus on offense and defense," explained Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzales.

Carpinteria plays at Santa Paula on Monday in their second Tri-Valley League game.