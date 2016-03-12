Carpinteria Drops Baseball Opener at Cabrillo

Baseball

Carpinteria dropped a 4-1 decision to Cabrillo in the Warriors' baseball season opener on Saturday in Lompoc.

The Warriors stranded eight baserunners and brought the tying run to the plate in the sevent but were stopped in their tracks by Cabrillo's closer Ben Gonzales.

Sal Delgado started on the mound for the Warriors and completed four innings without surrendering an earned run. Diego Contreras limited the Conquistadores over the last two innings.

Conquistador hurlers Izzy Hernandez and Gonzales combined to strike out 11, helping Cabrillo improve to 4-2.

Malcolm Gordon was the lone Warrior with multiple hits as he singled and doubled and grounded in a run. Senior Robert Warren opened the season going 1 for 2, senior Ricky Medina had an infield single, and freshman Chase Mayer had his first Varsity hit.



Carpinteria (0-1) returns to action at home on Tuesday vs. Dunn School.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.