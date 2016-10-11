Carpinteria Drops Match to La Reina

Tennis

The Carpinteria High girls tennis team lost a Tri Valley League match to La Reina, 13-5, Tuesday afternoon.

In singles, Kathryn Blair won her only set of the day and No. 2 Jessica Lord also won a set.

"She played really well, stayed focused throughout and just competed as well as she possibly could," praised Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "She prepared well and was able to dictate the points."

In doubles, the teams of Josie Gordon and Jeanette Fantone won two sets and Alejandra Alvarez and Alejandra Garcia won one.

"Although we got three points in doubles, I think we should have done better in that discipline," said Bryant.

With the loss, Carpinteria fell to 7-8 (0-6 league) on the season.

