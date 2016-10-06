Carpinteria Drops Match to Rival Foothill Tech

Tennis

The Carpinteria High girls tennis team won some sets but couldn't string anything together to take down rival Foothill Tech Thursday afternoon, losing 6-12.

Strong play from Kathryn Blair was the Warriors highlight of the day. Blair went 2-1, with both wins coming by scores of 6-1.

In doubles, the team of Josie Gordon and Maria Zamora went 2-1. Jeanette Fantone and Athena Cuellar went 1-2 on the day and Alejandra Alvarez and Alejandra Garcia added a victory of their own.

"I was proud of our girls today," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "They worked hard in practice the past few days and it showed."

"We have it in us to compete, now we just need to upgrade to being even more sharper and keep the ball going a little longer."

With the loss, Carpinteria fell to 7-7 overall, and are still looking for their first Tri-Valley League victory. The Warriors next play against La Reina on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.