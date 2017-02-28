Carpinteria Drops Softball Opener at Cabrillo

Softball

Carpinteria couldn't hold a 5-0 lead and lost to Cabrillo 10-8 in a season-opening softball game on Tuesday in Lompoc.

The Warriors scored five runs in the second inning, but Cabrillo answered with four in the third and two in the fourth. The Conquistadores blew the game open with three runs in the sixth inning.

With the bases loaded in the second, KK Diaz of Carpinteria hit a deep fly ball that went off the center fielder's glove and drove in Isabell Studt and Samantha Saenz, who singled and walked. McKenzie Kephart scored on a single by Mikayla Blair and Blair, who stole second and reached third on a passed ball, came home on a hard lined-drive out by Raquel Cordero.

The Warriors had 12 hits. Blair and Kephart each had three hits and Tori Kelley smacked two doubles. Blair drove in two runs and Kelley had one RBI.

Amanada Blair struck out 12 and allowed five hits but struggled with her control.

"I thought we were good offensively getting 12 hits and having good at bats," coach Henry Gonzalez said. "We made good contact throughout the game and did a good job running the bases. We have to clean up the defensive side and execute plays."

