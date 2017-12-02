Carpinteria Earns First Win of Season, Shuts Out St. Bonaventure

Girls Soccer

The Carpinteria girls soccer team shut out St. Bonaventure 2-0 on Saturday in a non-league matchup to earn their first win of the young season.

Aisha Duarte opened the scoring in the first half for the Warriors with a blast from a tough angle. Carpinteria widened the lead midway through the second half as Cydney Smolnikar found the net off of a beautiful finish.

"After that, I think we burst their momentum and we really started to play how I know we can play," explained Carpinteria head coach Charles Bryant.

Carpinteria (1-3) travels south to take on Frontier League favorite Fillmore on Tuesday.

