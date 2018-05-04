Carpinteria Earns Season Sweep of Nordhoff With 6-3 Win

Baseball

Carpinteria baseball won their fourth straight contest by beating Nordhoff 6-3 on Friday.

Junior lefty Noah Nuño toed the slab for the Warriors and picked up his third win of the year, scattering four hits and striking out three over six innings.

Freshman Miles Souza picked up the save in as he tossed a scoreless seventh and secured the victory.

The Warriors tallied only five hits but took advantage of four walks and two Ranger errors to execute and push across runs early in the game.

They scored three in the first inning without a hit. In the second, they got three more. Chas Mayer scored Jacob Macias on a sacrifice fly, Nuño scored Tony Pozos and Christian Peña scored on a wild pitch that trickled away from a Nordhoff catcher.

"Lots of factors to deal with today including heat, rough terrain, and a worthy opponent that was playing loosely but Noah's approach real helped to set the tone," coach Patrick Cooney said.

The Warriors (8-10, 3-7) trail Santa Paula by a game in the Tri-Valley League standings but will get the chance to jump ahead when they play the first of two against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

