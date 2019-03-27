Pixel Tracker

Baseball

Carpinteria Edged by Santa Ynez, 2-1

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 27, 2019 | 8:24 p.m.

Carpinteria lost a tight non-league ballgame at Santa Ynez on Wednesday, 2-1.

Right-handers Miles Souza of Carpinteria and Jackson Cloud of Santa Ynez turned in solid pitching performances.

The host Pirates (9-6-1) pushed across a run in the first inning and the Warriors (7-4) tied the score in the fifth, when Chase Mayer's deep sacrifice fly drove in Luke Lounsbury.

Santa Ynez scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth as Dante Berouty knocked in Mason Young from second base with two outs.

"This was a well played game on both sides," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "The Pirates are well coached and apply all sorts of pressure.  Our group responded well to the pressure and we improved in some areas.

It was the sixth one-run game of the season for Carpinteria.

The Warriors were held to three hits.

"It would be great to get some offense going.  We are very competitive in parts of our lineup but we need to get quality at bats from top to bottom from the first pitch to the last," said Cooney.

The Warriors host Cabrillo on Saturday at 1 p.m.

