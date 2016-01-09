Carpinteria Edged by Top-Ranked Grace Brethren

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria gave top-ranked and defending CIF champion Grace Brethren a battle but fell short, 2-1, in a Frontier League girls soccer game on Saturday.

“We played our best game to date,” Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. “I am hoping it will be a turning point in the season. We did not play pretty soccer but we showed a lot of fight and heart.”

Grace Brethren scored in the first minute and Carpinteria responded two minutes later on an own goal that was forced by the pressure of Jessica Meza and Alejandra Alvarez. Their player just had an errant clear within two yards of her goal

Grace Brethren scored the game winner on a shot from 25 yards.

“We failed to close her down and allowed her way too much time and space and she made us pay,” Bryant said.

Carpinteria falls to 1-5-2 overall and 0-2-1 in the Frontier League.

