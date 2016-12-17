Carpinteria Edged Out by Bellflower

Boys Soccer

The Carpinteria boys soccer team dropped a non-league match at home against a strong Bellflower squad 1-0 on Saturday.

The two teams met last year and Bellflower won 4-0. While Carpinteria (0-5-2) failed to score against the Buccaneers yet again, some strong defense kept the game close.

After Bellflower got on the board early in the first half, both teams went scoreless the rest of the way.

Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero emphasized the youth of his team, saying, "We will take this game along with the previous 6 matches and continue to grow identify, absorb and make the necessary adjustment in order to be prepared to the best of our ability."

Senior Brian Garcia turned in a good game at keeper for the Warriors, and freshman center back Adrian Gonzales had a strong defensive performance in his second varsity start.

Carpinteria will travel to Royal on January 2 for their next match.

