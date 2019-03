Carpinteria Edges Nordhoff 11-7 in Citrus Coast Tennis

Tennis

Carpinteria slipped past Nordhoff 11-7 on Thursday in a Citrus Coast League boys tennis match. The Warriors are 5-1 overall and 2-0 in league. "It was a tough match all the way through," said Warrior coach Charles Bryant. "They had some very tough singles players at each position but we were lucky enough to have Austin Stone playing at such a high level today that he won all three of his sets to give us our only points in singles. He had a great comeback win versus their very consistent #2 player. He refocused and did a great job of keeping him off balance the last three games. "In doubles, we had standout performances from Kirby Zapata/Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson and Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson/Cameron Gralewski. Both swept their three sets. I was very happy with Cameron's play. He had quick hands at the net and stayed in control. Esteban Zapata/Ian McCurry won two sets and seemed to find their groove in the second round. But we were also a bit lucky today as Nordhoff had to default a doubles set due to a player having to leave to be in their school play. "And we were also a bit unlucky as we lost one of our top players, Myles Morgan, to possibly a major knee injury. This would devastate our team as he is our captain and such an integral part of our success. Fingers crossed he will be OK eventually."

