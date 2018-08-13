Carp-a-Cabana Helps Bring Arts to Carpinteria Students

Carpinteria Education Foundation will host its 26th Annual Carp-a-Cabana, Saturday, Sept. 8, at Carpinteria High School, and featuring a hosted bar, buffet dinner, music and entertainment.

Carpinteria Education Foundation is bringing Carp-a-Cabana to Carpinteria High School for the first time. Carpinteria Unified School District (CUSD) elementary students have not had consistent art instruction since 2004.

This year, Mac Brown Excavating, Inc. (platinum sponsor) has donated $40,000 to establish an art fund with the goal of providing all Carpinteria elementary students with lessons in visual arts, dance, theater and vocal music starting in the 2018-19 school year.

The opportunity to experience the arts at school is crucial to the development of the whole child, and builds qualities such as creativity, confidence, perseverance and gross and fine-motor skills.

Many Carpinteria students do not have the means for lessons in the arts outside the school setting.

Tickets to the event are $75 per person and may be purchased at www.carpedfoundation.org.

Carpinteria Education Foundation ensures quality educational opportunities for all Carpinteria Unified School District students. Your support means greater academic opportunities, today and in the future.

For the past 26 years, the foundation has partnered with CUSD to make projects such as the CHS Culinary Kitchen, Rincon/Foothill Screen Printing Business and Canalino Dual Language Immersion Program a reality.

— Pam Werner for Carpinteria Education Foundation.