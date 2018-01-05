Carpinteria Falls 4-0 to Powerful Grace Brethren

Girls Soccer

The Carpinteria girls soccer team got back to action after a long layoff and weren't able to get things going offensively against non-league opponent Grace Brethren on Friday, with the Warriors eventually falling 4-0.

Head coach Charles Bryant noted that the matchup against such a quality opponent was a "very good test for our midfielders and defenders along with our goalkeeper."

"I was really impressed with Josie Gordon and Emmelly Santillan," explained Bryant. "They did a great job in their outside defender positions and were looking to push forward quite a bit."

The Warriors (1-4) begin league play this week.

