Carpinteria Falls at Orange Vista in State Tournament

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria was outscored 14-2 in the second quarter and went on to lose at Orange Vista, 62-51, in a Division 5 CIF State Tournament boys basketball game on Tuesday night in Perris.

The Warriors started well, jumping out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter.

“The second quarter was a defensive battle for the first 5 1/2 minutes,” coach Corey Adam said. “Then turnovers in the last 2:30 of the quarter did us in. Orange Vista went on a 12-0 run to end the half and took a 22-19 lead.

Orange Vista stretched its lead to nine in the third quarter and expanded it to 15 in the fourth quarter.

“We were able to cut the lead to seven at 51-44 with about 2:30 to play but were not able to capitalize on some opportunities and were forced to start fouling,” said Adam.

“Ultimately, their size and speed was the difference,” he added. “They had 2-3 inches on us at every position and were just as quick as us. You just can't replicate that in practice.

“I’m extremely proud of this group of boys. They've battled through a lot of adversity this year and continued to improve throughout the year.”

Noah Nuño led the Warriors with 19 points, Dylan O’Neill had 10 and Matteo Handal added seven points.

Adam also praised the all-around game of senior guard Chris Ramirez.