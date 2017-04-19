Carpinteria Falls Behind Early Against Fourth-Ranked Grace Brethren

Baseball

Grace Brethren jump on Carpinteria for two runs in the first inning and went on to beat the Warriors 7-1 in a Frontier League baseball game on Wednesday in Simi Valley.

The Warriors (10-6, 3-4) competed well, getting seven hits off Lancer ace Pierson Ohl. Grace Brethren (14-4, 6-1) is ranked No. 4 in CIF Division 4. Chase Mayer and Jose Carrillo each went 2-for-4.

"There were some real positives within the framework of the loss," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Sal (Delgado) might have pitched his best game, the at-bats were good top to bottom, and our overall team play was among our best to date. Four of Grace's 10 hits were soft but well placed and the game turned on just a few unusual plays. We would rather win but if there is such thing as a good loss, this was it. It was something to build on."

The Warriors complete the season set with the Lancers at John Calderwood Field this Friday at 3:30 p.m.