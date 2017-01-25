Carpinteria Falls Behind Early Against Malibu, Loses 12-5

Malibu jumped on Carpinteria in the first half, building a seven-goal lead en route to a 12-5 win in a Tri-Valley League girls water polo match at the Shark Tank.
"Malibu's trademark counterattack kept heavy pressure on goalie Nicole Poulos, who made 18 saves in a valiant effort," said Carpinteria coach Lance Hoffman.
The Warriors had a strong second half but were unable to close the gap. Freshman Sadie Mead had six steals and Leilanie Silva had three. Senior co-captain led the offense with two goals. Morgan Whitney, Ana Delgado, and Sadie Mead had one each.
