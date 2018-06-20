Carpinteria Falls Below .500 After Loss to Grace Brethren

Softball

Carpinteria softball lost at home to first-place Grace Brethren, 6-1, in a Frontier League matchup on Monday.

The Warriors battled throughout but floundered on misplays and gave up timely hits to the Lancers.

Isabel Studt crossed the plate from second off an Amanda Blair single to bring home the Warriors' only run.

The team did load the bases twice in separate innings but couldn't find the key hit to break through.

Carp (11-6, 3-4) will look to climb back to .500 in league play with a game Wednesday at home against Bishop Diego.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.