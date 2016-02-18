Carpinteria Falls in CIF Water Polo Playoffs; Brenda Rodriguez Rewrites Record Book

Water Polo

Carpinteria senior Brenda Rodriguez completed one of the finest single-season performances in program history, as the Warriors dropped a 9-6 decision at Santa Ana Valley in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 girls water polo first-round playoff game on Thursday.

Rodriguez scored two goals, giving her a school-record 94 in 22 games this season.

Rodriguez and six other seniors played their final games for the Warriors. The other members of the exceptional senior class include Crystal Landeros, Elena Benidze, Alondra Costilla, Bekah Razo, Jordyn Morente and Kimmy Methmann. They led Carpinteria to a 13-9 record and a No. 8 CIF ranking.

Methmann added two goals as did sophomore Lili Castillo in the playoff game. Goalie Nicole Poulos anchored the defense.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.