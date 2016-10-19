Carpinteria Falls Short Against Malibu

Water Polo

Malibu pulled away from Carpinteria in the third quarter and defeated the Warriors 11-7 in a Tri-Valley League boys water polo game on Wednesday.

The Warriors were down 7-5 at halftime before Malibu went on a 4-0 run to take an 11-5 advantage.

Carpinteria ended its scoring drought with two goals in the fourth quarter but it couldn't get closer.

Carpinteria coach Matt Organista praised goalie Mac Clayton. He stopped five one-on-one situations and made four saves.

"I was very pleased the way he played and he kept us in the game," Organista said. "Another standout player was junior Jordan Perez, who scored three goals."

