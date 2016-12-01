Carpinteria Falls to Defending CIF Champs Grace Brethren

Girls Soccer

The Carpinteria High girls soccer team dropped a non-league matchup against two-time defending CIF champion Grace Brethren Thursday afternoon, 1-0.

"We played a very smart game in the back and we did a good job of limiting strong scoring opportunities," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "We played with tremendous heart and were on our heels quite a bit but I was really hoping we could have snuck one in before the final whistle."

Both teams were strong defensively, as Bryant praised his goalkeeper Laura Valdez for keeping the explosive Lancers in check most of the game.

"The one ball that went past her was a great shot just out of her reach," explained Bryant. "Other than that, she came up with some solid saves but positioned herself well throughout the game that she made many good chances look like routine saves."

Alejandra Alvarez and Alejandra Garcia played strong defensively as well.

With the loss, the Warriors fall to 1-2 on the season, and host Oxnard on Tuesday.

