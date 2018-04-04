Carpinteria Falls to Division-1 Oaks Christian

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team knew they were in for a challenge facing the Oaks Christian, the sixth ranked team in D-1.

Carpinteria played scrappy, tough tennis, but eventually lost 14-4.

"I was very happy with how we played overall," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "We were 'in' a lot of sets but I think their [Oaks'] experience and just being a little stronger in certain areas really helped."

Carpinteria's Jeanette Fantone swept her 3 singles sets, earning praise from Coach Bryant: "She really played smart and steady and did an amazing job of quickly figuring out her opponents strengths and weaknesses and using those to her advantage."

Josie Gordon won Carpinteria's fourth point beating Oaks' No. 3 player. Sydney Endow also played solid in singles.

"Of course our girls do not like to lose, just like anyone else, but if we can get better because of it then we will be a much better team down the road," Bryant said.

With the loss, Carpinteria fell to 4-2 overall on the season.

