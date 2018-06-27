Carpinteria falls to La Reina 11-7

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team fell to Frontier League opponent La Reina on Tuesday 11-7 in the Warriors third straight league loss.

Josie Gordon won two of three singles sets for the Warriors 6-5, 0-3), who lost star Anna Artiaga for the season on Tuesday to a back injury.

In doubles, the teams of Jeannette Carrillo and Lexi Persoon and Karla Marin and Jessica Lord each won two of three sets.

"We are in a tough league and we are hopeful we will improve our results the next time we face up against a few of the teams," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "But we cannot lose confidence or hang our heads."

Carpinteria hosts Malibu on Thursday in another league matchup.